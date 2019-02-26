Beware! ‘Eyes in the Sky’ by Delhi Traffic Police, Maruti Suzuki means no escape for traffic offenders even at night!

The feasibility of this project was assessed by Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems Ltd (DIMTS).

India loses more than 1.5 lakh people to road accidents each year, which is equivalent to 400 lives a day. While authorities have started several initiatives to curb this unfortunate number of deaths in road accidents, the general awareness on how important traffic laws are for the safety of the road users is still quite low. Hence, Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police are now implementing the city’s Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS).

The objective behind this project is to remove human intervention from the current challan system and help reduce traffic violations and thus fatalities and accidents. With the RLVDS and SVDS in place, traffic management should get more stringent as well as efficient. Escaping a challan along the corridor with RLVDS and SVDS active will be difficult as the cameras installed will take a picture of the offender's vehicle which will then act as proof and sent directly to them.

The system is being implemented on a 14 km long stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan.

The initial phase of the system is being implemented on a 14 km long stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan. The stretch covers 10 high-density traffic junctions. This new system uses 100 high definition cameras to simultaneously capture red light violation, over speeding violation, along with the licence plate of the offender's vehicle. The system will transmit images to the central control room of Delhi Police and generate e-challan.

The system will detect and record three prime violations - stop line violation, red light violation, and high-speed violation.

Delhi Police personnel will keep an eye on the live feed at the Todapur Command Center at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters in Naraina. Over 100 HD cameras have been installed across nine high traffic intensity junctions along the 14 km stretch.

The need for a traffic police personnel spotting an offender and then pulling them over for issuing a challan will be done away with through this new system. The casual attitude towards ignoring traffic signals will invite direct challans to the offenders' mailbox or phone.

Cameras installed at Bhikaji Cama Place, Delhi.

With the prime focus on promoting road safety and a sense of adherence to traffic laws, Maruti Suzuki is funding the project for about Rs 6 crore. It will be maintained by the car manufacturer for the initial two years at its expense after which the project will be owned by Delhi Police.

The feasibility of this project was assessed by Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems Ltd (DIMTS), a Delhi government enterprise. The system along the Dhaula Kuan-Sarai Kale Khan corridor will make use of 3D HD radar enabled technology, Red Light Violation Detection System, Speed Violation Detection System, e-challaning and high-resolution cameras.

Delhi Police Command Center to monitor RLVDS and SVDS:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The system will detect and record three prime violations - stop line violation, red light violation, and high-speed violation. The implementation of the new traffic system has been carried out as per the specifications provided by the Delhi Police. The project is expected to help reduce traffic rule violation and resultant accidents, along with providing surveillance.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal appreciated the efforts of Delhi Police and Maruti Suzuki to improve the road safety scenario in the city. “The project displays the effective use of technology for better enforcement and creating a culture of compliance of traffic rules. The system will reinforce safety for motorists as well as pedestrians along with enabling smooth flow of traffic and bringing down accidents,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Delhi Anil Baijal along with Commissioner, Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki RC Bhargava, and Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki Kenichi Ayukawa at the launch of the RVDS and SVDS.

New traffic rules that you didn’t know about but can land you in big trouble

According to MORTH Road Accident Data 2017, Delhi tops the list of cities with the highest road accident-related deaths. In 2017, more than 1500 people died in road accidents, which is equivalent to four deaths each day.

The data further revealed that 37% of total accidents take place on junctions, 37% of the total road fatalities take place on junctions, and uncontrolled junctions account for 73% of fatalities at road junctions.