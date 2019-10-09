Beware! Arguing with traffic cops and running worn tyres can land you in trouble

The new Motor Vehicles Act brings in hefty fines for traffic violations. And more often than not, the ones being fined, end up arguing with the traffic police personnel in regard to the same. In order to put an end to such kind of misbehaviours, Bangalore Traffic Police is now issuing a fine of Rs 100 for 'misbehaviour with police officer' to those who are found arguing with the traffic police. According to a report published in Bangalore Mirror, till October 7, 19 cases of misbehaviour have been booked. Bangalore Traffic Police believes that by introducing this new fine, people will refrain from attacking or arguing police officers.

In addition to issuing fine for misbehaviour, Bangalore Traffic Police is also booking motorists with worn-out tyres. A fine of Rs 100 is being warranted from those who are found using bald tyres. The MV Act states that tyres should be changed after running them for 30,000 km. Furthermore, a fine of Rs 100 is being issued to those who try to run away from the traffic police. For nabbing commercial vehicles that are loading beyond capacity, the BTP is out with a measuring tape.

In addition to introducing heavy fines for traffic violations, the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act also brings in several provisions which are inclined towards improving driving conditions on Indian roads. Though most of the states have adopted the changes, some have decided to do away with them. States like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have decided not to implement the increased fines and carry-on with the earlier ones.

Source: Bangalore Mirror