Best time to get your car serviced: Maruti Suzuki back with its monsoon car care service camp

As the monsoon sets across the country, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will conduct its annual car service campaign starting July 9, 2018. Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa dealer and service networks will offer complimentary car and SUV health check-ups which will also include discounts on genuine car accessories. All Maruti Suzuki cars (even the ones discontinued) will be eligible to undergo service.

Monsoon car servicing will include inspection of car components like wiper motor, wiper blade, battery, brake pads and other key parts of the car. Maruti Suzuki says that the main aim of monsoon car check-up camp is to ensure that its customer's cars are in the best shape and ready to take on wet roads and rains.

The key objective of organizing the monsoon check-up camp is to make sure that the customer's vehicles are in the optimum condition in the monsoon season. Cars will be checked by trained and qualified service technicians and the servicing will help in building road safety this rainy season. Such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers a good ownership experience.

Partho Banerjee, Executive director Service, Maruti Suzuki India believes that customers always come first and this monsoon service camp will be offered with quality and prevent car breakdown in heavy rains. This will further build on the trust customers have on Maruti Suzuki products and is a good preventive measure. This is indeed a good time to have your car checked so that you can make the most of the monsoon. From planning a long drive to be ready to take on waterlogging, your car needs to be healthy so that it does not stop in the middle of anywhere or in heavy traffic.