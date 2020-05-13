Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

The older City top variants might be phased out soon given that a new-generation model is set to arrive anytime now.

The Honda City new-gen model is going to be launched shortly. Before that, Honda is offering huge discounts on the current-gen model. The current-generation City in India is now available only with a petrol engine. The BS6 Honda City is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh, spread across seven variants. At present, if you book the City, you stand to gain immensely. Honda Car India is dishing out an instant cash discount of Rs 25,000 on the SV MT, V (MT/CVT) variants. An additional Rs 20,000 will be given as discount if the customer opts to exchange their car for the City. All these models have been manufactured in late 2019 or earlier this year.

On the VX MT model, Honda is giving out Rs 37,000 cash discount while an exchange will take up this tally to an additional Rs 35,000. The biggest offer though is on the top-spec trims. Opt for the VX CVT, ZX (CVT/MT) and you get a flat Rs 50,000 cash discount. Moreover, Honda is ready to give an additional Rs 50,000 off if the prospect is exchanging their used car. Honda clearly says that this is till stocks last. Moreover, corporate customers receive additional benefits apart from the ones mentioned here.

A certain report pointed out that Honda might sell the older City alongside the new one. If that were to happen, we believe that the older model will be sold in a maximum of two trims. Both will be manual and in the base as well as mid-spec. Given that most private customers opt for the top trims, these base units can be sold to the fleets. However, without a CNG or diesel option, it will be tough to justify the premium.

The all-new Honda City will have both a petrol and diesel engine. The diesel will be the familiar, 1.5-litre unit, tuned to BS6 compliance and making 98hp and 200Nm. A 6-speed manual as well as CVT might be offered with this engine. As for the petrol, it is an all-new unit that pumps out 122hp from its 1.5-litre DOHC heart. A CVT as well as 5-speed manual will be on offer. Expect the launch to happen within a month.

