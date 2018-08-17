Best time to buy Hyundai Grand i10! Bigger than new 2018 Santro but almost at the same price point

The new Hyundai Grand i10 is being offered with some attractive offers this August. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on three variants of the entry-level hatchback namely Magna, Sportz and Asta. Hyundai is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and hence, the special price comes as a part of the same. Under the scheme, the Hyundai Grand i10 can now be yours for a price of Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Sportz and Asta variants are now available at respective prices of Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 20th year celebration offer on the Hyundai Grand i10 is valid till 20th August. The company is offering the aforementioned offers only on the petrol variants of the car.

Out of the total Rs 25,000 discount offered on the three variants of the Hyundai Grand i10, the company is offering Rs 20,000 as the exchange/loyalty bonus while the remaining Rs 5,000 is offered as a special benefit for the Government employees. Apart from this, Hyundai India is also offering 3 years/1,00,000 kilometres warranty on the purchase of Hyundai Grand i10 along with three years of roadside assistance (RSA). Also, the Swacchh Can that Hyundai launched at the Auto Expo 2018 to promote Swacchh Bharat campaign also comes as standard with the entire Grand i10 range.

Watch our Hyundai Grand i10 video review here:

Hyundai Grand i10 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 81 bhp and 114 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre diesel engine is good for producing 74 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission comes as standard with both the engines while a four-speed automatic gearbox is optional with the petrol mill. Prime features on the Hyundai Grand i10 include rear parking camera, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and more.

In other news, the all-new Hyundai Grand i10 is set to be launched in India sometime in 2020. The new model will be based on a new platform and existing petrol and diesel engine options will be retained. Hyundai aims to launch eight new products in India in the coming two years and the biggest launch possibly is the all-new Santro that will make its comeback in India this festive season. The new 2018 Santro (AH2) will directly compete with the upcoming Maruti Wagon R and Tata Tiago, once launched before Diwali.