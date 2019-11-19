Best time to buy Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, MU-X! Prices to go up by Rs 4 lakh soon, here’s why

Isuzu Motors India has announced that it will be stopping the production of BS-IV compliant vehicles by the end of December 2019. The company said in a press statement that the upcoming BS-VI compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the Isuzu MU-X SUV are expected to get costlier by Rs 3 to 4 lakhs. The company also said that the price of the commercial range – D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab will increase in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakhs. The mentioned figures are applicable to the ex-showroom prices of the vehicles. Isuzu D-Max V-Cross price in India currently starts at Rs 16.54 lakh. On the other hand, the price of the MU-X SUV is now available at a price of Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the price hike on BS-VI models, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, the Company's spokesperson said that there is an air of uncertainty prevailing amongst vehicle buyers in the country. As per the government announcement, BS-IV vehicles purchased on or before 31 March 2020 will continue to run even after the implementation of BS-VI norms coming in force from April 2020. He added that Isuzu would like to notify its new and existing customers about the price hike next year and urge its customers to make appropriate vehicle purchase decisions whilst availing scheme benefits that come with the range of Isuzu utility vehicles.

Isuzu currently offers ‘D-Serve’ package without any additional cost with the Regular Cab model. The said package includes Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years or 1,00,000 kms, whichever comes earlier and includes related labour costs, PMS parts, lubricants, and certain wear & tear items. However, the package excludes accidental damage related repairs and the said limited period offer is valid for all new purchases of Regular Cab models. Coming back to the price revision announcement, if you are planning to buy an Isuzu, now can be the best time for you to save some cash.

