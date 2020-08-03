Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

2020 Hyundai Creta has surpassed 55,000 bookings within four months of its launch with the diesel variant being more popular. The manufacturer sold 11,549 units of the new Creta in July alone.

By:Updated: Aug 03, 2020 6:25 PM
2020 hyundai creta sales2020 Hyundai Creta

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta has yet again emerged as the best-selling utility vehicle in India surpassing sales of close competition like Kia Seltos. Hyundai Motor India sold 11,549 units of the 2020 Creta in July and attributes its SUV leadership in the market in FY 20-21 to strong demand for the Creta and Venue having sold 34,212 UVs in three months. Hyundai Venue sold a total of 6,734 units in July, followed by 93 units of Hyundai Tucson and 46 Hyundai Kona.

In the Indian compact SUV market, Kia Seltos follows Creta’s lead having sold 8,270 units in July and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with 7,807 units.

Hyundai recently also announced that the Creta surpassed 55,000 bookings by end of July within four months of its launch in India. The manufacturer also states that about 60 percent of these bookings are for the diesel variants.

The new 2020 Creta gets three engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with options of manual and automatic transmission systems. It boasts three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The prices for Hyundai Creta start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top trim. The compact SUV has the option of a CVT system with the 1.5-litre petrol variant, an AT with the diesel variant, and a DCT with the turbo petrol.

Also read: July 2020 car, bike, scooter sales: Indian auto industry shows strong signs of recovery

New 2020 Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: 11.72 lakh, SX: 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh1.5L petrol CVT – SX: 14.94 lakh, SX(O): 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: 16.16 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: 12.77 lakh, SX: 14.51 lakh, SX(O): 15.79 lakh1.5L diesel AT – SX: 15.99 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV trial production starts in India: Launch details, specs of Skoda Karoq rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV trial production starts in India: Launch details, specs of Skoda Karoq rival

MAHLE's new condenser to boost EV fast charging through reduced battery temperatures

MAHLE's new condenser to boost EV fast charging through reduced battery temperatures

Cars in Russia could soon get built-in breathalysers to curb drink & driving

Cars in Russia could soon get built-in breathalysers to curb drink & driving