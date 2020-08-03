Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

2020 Hyundai Creta has surpassed 55,000 bookings within four months of its launch with the diesel variant being more popular. The manufacturer sold 11,549 units of the new Creta in July alone.

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta has yet again emerged as the best-selling utility vehicle in India surpassing sales of close competition like Kia Seltos. Hyundai Motor India sold 11,549 units of the 2020 Creta in July and attributes its SUV leadership in the market in FY 20-21 to strong demand for the Creta and Venue having sold 34,212 UVs in three months. Hyundai Venue sold a total of 6,734 units in July, followed by 93 units of Hyundai Tucson and 46 Hyundai Kona.

In the Indian compact SUV market, Kia Seltos follows Creta’s lead having sold 8,270 units in July and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with 7,807 units.

Hyundai recently also announced that the Creta surpassed 55,000 bookings by end of July within four months of its launch in India. The manufacturer also states that about 60 percent of these bookings are for the diesel variants.

The new 2020 Creta gets three engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with options of manual and automatic transmission systems. It boasts three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The prices for Hyundai Creta start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top trim. The compact SUV has the option of a CVT system with the 1.5-litre petrol variant, an AT with the diesel variant, and a DCT with the turbo petrol.

New 2020 Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: 11.72 lakh, SX: 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh1.5L petrol CVT – SX: 14.94 lakh, SX(O): 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: 16.16 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: 12.77 lakh, SX: 14.51 lakh, SX(O): 15.79 lakh1.5L diesel AT – SX: 15.99 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

