Best selling cars – Maruti Suzuki models take 7 of the 10 positions in January 2023.

The top 25 best-selling cars in January 2023 constituted over 80% of the cars sold this month. The list contains 10 cars from Maruti Suzuki, 4 from Hyundai and Tata, 3 from Kia & Mahindra, and 1 from Honda. Mentioned below are the ‘Top 10 best sellers’ for which Maruti Suzuki continued its windfall sales and contributed to 70% of the top 10 list!

Rank OEM Model Jan’23 Jan’22 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 21,411 12,342 73% 2 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20,466 20,334 1% 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 16,440 19,108 -14% 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,357 6,791 141% 5 Tata Nexon 15,567 13,816 13% 6 Hyundai Creta 15,037 9,869 52% 7 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 14,359 9,576 50% 8 Tata Punch 12,006 10,027 20% 9 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,709 10,528 11% 10 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 11,317 14,967 -24%

Maruti Suzuki Alto renters the first spot after selling 21,411 units in January 2023 followed closely by Wagon R. The Swift hatchback retains its third position from last month but records a decline of 14 percent in January 2023. Maruti Baleno was the best seller last month but has fallen to the fourth position in January 2023. The 5th, 6th,7th and 8th positions are taken by compact SUVs and SUVs highlighting its continued favouritism.

Hyundai Creta records best-ever sales number to date

The Nexon was Tata’s best-selling car and India’s best-selling compact SUV last month after raking 15,567 units in sale. It was closely followed by Hyundai Creta on rank 6, up three positions from last month. The Creta dispatched over 15,000 units and also recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in India last month.

In January 2023, around 3,45,805 passenger cars were sold in the Indian market recording a 17 percent growth when compared to January last year 2022. The numbers are up 25.7% in comparison to December 2022.

Mahindra sold 33,040 PVs in January 2023, recording a 66% growth.

Kia India recorded its highest-ever domestic monthly sales of 28,634 units in January 2023, which is a 48% YoY increase over January 2022 volumes.