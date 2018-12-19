Best chance in 2018 to own a BMW! Up to 20% discount on X1, 3 Series, 7 Series and more

Luxury carmaker BMW is offering massive discounts in its offerings this month as year-end benefits. If you have been planning to buy a BMW for a while and waiting for a right opportunity, now can be the best time for you as multiple BMW dealers in India are offering big discounts on the purchase of a brand new Beemer. Even the company's one of the most affordable offerings like the X1 can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs 8 lakh while the maximum benefits are given on the company's flagship sedan - the 7-series. It is not just BMW but multiple other car dealers are offering some attractive benefits on their offerings. Let's take a look at how much you can save on the purchase of which BMW car. It has to be noted that the information provided here has been sourced by the dealer sources of Express Drives and the figures may vary depending on dealer to dealer. All discounts are valid till the end of this month only.

Here is how much discount is being offered on each BMW car model:

BMW model name Cash discount Additional corporate discount BMW X1 Rs 8 lakh Rs 75,000 BMW X3 Rs 7 lakh - BMW 3-series GT Rs 10 lakh Rs 1 lakh BMW 5-series Rs 8.50 lakh (petrol) Rs 1.5 lakh BMW 5-series Rs 9 lakh (diesel) Rs 1.5 lakh BMW 6-series Rs 7 lakh - BMW 7-series Rs 25 lakh -

BMW's most affordable SUV X1 is being offered with a flat cash discount of Rs 8 lakh that makes the deal sweeter. Moreover, if you are a corporate employee, you are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 75,000 on the X1. BMW X3, the elder sibling of the BMW X1 is also being offered with a flat cash discount of Rs 7 lakh if you buy it this month. The BMW 5-series luxury sedan is currently being offered with a flat cash discount of Rs 8.50 lakh on the petrol variant and if you go for the diesel trim, you can save Rs 9 lakh. Moreover, the dealers across India are offering an additional discount of Rs 1.50 lakh as a corporate discount.

The Grand Turismo version of the BMW 3 series, badged as the 3-series GT is being offered with a flat discount of Rs 10 lakh. If you are a corporate employee, you can save an additional Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of this car. If you wish to go for the even luxurious BMW 6-series GT, you can save as much as Rs 7 lakh. Last but definitely not the least, the brand's most extravagant sedan BMW 7-series is now available with a whopping discount of Rs 25 lakh. With just 12 days left in the month and year, if you are planning to bring home a brand new BMW, we advise you to hurry before you miss the chance of availing these lucrative discounts.