Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

Do you believe the success of a product largely depends on how good the advert is? It could, yes. Create an advert that leaves a lasting impression and you've got yourself a hit. Take these carmakers, for eg.

The word ‘throwback’ may be a really old one but ‘Throwback Thursday’ is a result of the culture of hashtags that spread faster than an airborne disease. It is a Thursday today, so here’s a throwback. Car adverts that we’ve all seen but it’s nice to rejig memories every now and then. There are a lot of adverts that left an impression but only a few created a lasting memory. Remember the one with Tata Safari and a roller coaster ride or the ‘dum’ dude in the Indica advert? Without further ado.

5. Renault Fluence (2013)

This commercial had a great plot twist right at the very end of it. Man sees Fluence, man loves Fluence, man keeps staring at the Fluence while the good samaritan helps him get fuel for his car. But the story is not just about how much he loves the Fluence, but to what extent is he willing to go to get rid of his old car.

4. Tata Indica Xeta (2005)

Enter – the ‘dum’ guy we spoke of earlier. A lot of us remember this commercial from our teenage years, with its catch ‘dum da la da dum dum’ jingle. Lesson learned: think before you plainly point to the beach.

3. Maruti Suzuki (2013)

A classic gem, this Maruti Suzuki advert has us uttering the tag line even today – ‘Papa, petrol khatam hi ni hunda’ (Dad, it doesn’t run out of petrol). The kid ‘drove the car’ on a chapati, on a man’s bald head, inside a fishbowl, on his dad’s feet, and we adore him for it.

2. Peugeot 206 (older than us millennials)

This was one quality advert. From the man beating his Ambassador with a hammer to an elephant flattening the bonnet, and to the boys taking their ‘brand new’ 206 for a drive across town doing a little head shake, everything was just right. Even though the 206 ad was not for the Indian market, we had to include this advert for the beloved Ambassador that ruled our roads for decades and the fact that this is by far one of the best car commercials to date.

1. Tata Safari

The best one by far. These boys aren’t easy to impress. The roller coaster does little to inject dopamine in their systems. But then faces are worth a watch when they go pedal to the metal in the Safari. Perhaps not how we’d drive on real roads but hey, there needn’t be any bars on imagination.

Video credit: YouTube

