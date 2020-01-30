Best budget automatic cars to beat Bangalore traffic and congestion anywhere!

Bangalore has recently been ranked as the city which has the world's worst traffic. In a year, the city's resident loses, on an average of 243 hours i.e. 10 days and 3 hours stuck in traffic. Driving a car in this heavy traffic could be cumbersome, especially if it's with a manual gearbox. Not only does the congestion will get you tired mentally, operating the clutch pedal, and managing that with brakes and accelerator, can be tiresome physically as well. Though solving Bangalore's traffic problems rests in the hands of the authorities, we, in this article bring you a list of budget automatic cars currently on sale in India which can help you beat the traffic congestion!

Renault Kwid AMT

The Renault Kwid comes with an AMT gearbox in multiple variants. The 5-speed AMT is paired to the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 66 hp along with 91 Nm of peak torque. Prices of the Kwid's AMT variants fall in the range of Rs 4.72 lakh to Rs 5.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault has recently introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Kwid in India. Prices of the same have increased by Rs 9,000 over variants.

Maruti Alto K10 AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a 5-speed AMT gearbox paired to its 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 90 NM of peak torque. Prices of the same stand as Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso AMT

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also comes with an AMT gearbox option. This hatchback, which comes with the exterior design of a micro-SUV gets a 5-speed AMT gearbox paired to its 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 67 hp along with 90 Nm of torque. The S-Presso is available in multiple variants with the AMT gearbox. Prices of the same fall in the range of Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 4.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Santro AMT

The latest generation of the Hyundai Santro is also available with an AMT gearbox option. The Santro also comes with a 5-speed AMT gearbox paired to its 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 68 hp along with 99 Nm of peak torque. Santro offers AMT options in multiple variants as well. Prices of these fall in the range of Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR AMT

Hyundai Santro's arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR's latest iteration is also available with an AMT gearbox in multiple variants. This hatchback too uses a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired to a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Not only this, but the AMT gearbox is available with its 1.2-litre engine as well. Prices of the AMT equipped variants of the WagonR falls in the range of Rs 5.42 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).