Best Automatic cars in India below Rs 5 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and more

With the increase in urbanisation across India, the spending power of the Indian middle class has gone up that has resulted in the rise in the car sales across the country. However, the rise in car sales has overtaken the infrastructure development in the country as a result top Indian cities are suffering major traffic jams and the time spent inside the car by the owners is just going up. The increase in road traffic has also seen an upward trend in terms of the sales of automatic cars in India. For a new young buyer, convenience is a priority and cars with automatic gearbox offers a comforting drive in traffic.

Now, With Automatic-Manual transmission coming in, the mileage offered by automatic cars is almost same as the ones on the cars with manual transmission. India being a price sensitive market, even the entry-level cars are now being offered with the automatic gearbox and here are the top cars with automatic transmission that will cost you less than Rs 5 lakh.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

India's top-selling car, Maruti Suzuki Alto got a powerful 1.0L engine and the company's auto-gear shift technology in 2014 and is one the most sold automatic car in the country as well. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is sold through Maruti's Arena channel of dealerships. Both the manual and AGS version of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offer a fuel efficiency of 24.07 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki Alto has become a household name and was the second car after Celerio to get an AMT gearbox. The automatic version of the Alto car is available in the VXI variant and costs Rs 4.18 lakh (Ex-Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 specification:

Engine 998cc Power 67hp @6000rpm Torque 90nm @3500rpm Transmission Auto Gear Shift Price Rs 4,18,979

2. Renault Kwid:

Renault Kwid has been the most successful car for Renault India in the recent times and the small car loaded with features became a popular buy in both urban and rural markets. Its SUV type styling and fuel efficiency made the car a hit and with the launch of the 1L engine on the Kwid the company also introduced the AMT gearbox on the Renault Kwid. The Renault Kwid AMT gets a rotary dial below the A/C controllers instead of gearshift to change gears. Renault Kwid AMT has been priced at Rs 3.87 lakh and now is available with Avengers edition that is priced at Rs 4.64 lakh (Ex-Delhi).

Renault Kwid AMT India price

Engine 999cc Power 67hp @5500rpm Torque 91nm @4250rpm Transmission 5 speed AMT Price Rs 3,87,900

3. Datsun Redi-GO AMT:

Datsun Redi-Go

Datsun redi-GO AMT was launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The said model is about Rs 22,000 more expensive than the standard model. Datsun redi-GO AMT sources power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is good for churning out 68 bhp of power and 91 Nm of torque. The car gets dual driving modes and a rush hour mode for an improved driving experience to offer convenience in city traffic. The Datsun redi-GO AMT challenges the likes of Renault Kwid AMT and Maruti Alto K10 AGS.

Datsun Redi-Go technical specifications:

Engine 999cc Power 67hp @5500rpm Torque 91nm @4250rpm Transmission 5 Speed AMT Price Rs 405868

4. Tata Nano AMT:

Ratan Tata's dream car project, Tata Nano got new wings with the introduction of Nano GenX edition which also features an AMT gearbox. The Nano is indeed the most affordable automatic car one can buy in India. While the car can be a good option if you are looking for a pocket-friendly AMT offering, the sales of Tata Nano have not been going in a positive direction since long. The production of Tata Nano is at all time low indicating that the company might soon phase out Nano. The Tata Nano AMT is currently available at the dealerships in India at a price of Rs 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nano GenX

Engine 624cc Power 37.4hp @5500rpm Torque 51nm @4000rpm Transmission AMT Price Rs 334768

If your budget allows you to go over Rs 5 lakh then you also have the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago which are also available with AMT gearbox.