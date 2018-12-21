Bespoke McLaren P1 GTR marks 30 years of Ayrton Senna’s first F1 championship: Nicknamed ‘Beco’ after him

It has now been 30 years since F1 legend Ayrton Senna bagged his maiden Formula 1 World Championship. So, McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has come up with a unique P1 GTR. Chassis 12 has been finished in livery that is a tribute to all-conquering McLaren MP4/4 and he who drove it - Senna. Not just the livery, there have also been made some aerodynamic upgrades to increase downforce of the track-focussed car, along with an increase in power. Ayrton Senna had a nickname given to him by his friends and family - Beco and that is what the bespoke P1 is being called as well.

The striking McLaren P1 GTR is liveried in the iconic colours of then-sponsor Marlboro - synonymous with McLaren for more than 20 years – as they appeared on the MP4/4 that propelled him to the first of three F1 titles.

The car was commissioned by a McLaren collector who was inspired by Ayrton Senna from a young age and wanted to create a tribute that echoed the Brazilian’s trademark perfectionism. He worked in close collaboration with the MSO team for over the past three years overseeing every detail of the project.

Christened ‘Beco’ by the owner – with the full blessing of the Senna family, in honour of the nickname given to Ayrton by his parents – this very special car has a unique engine specification complemented by a 24ct gold heatshield, Lexan rear cover, and modified engine bay shrouds.

‘Beco’ has also undergone several external modifications to make the most of the increased performance of the internal combustion engine. Requiring a full aerodynamic programme, new aero features increase downforce to an extraordinary level, in the region of the 800kg. These additions include new front dive planes, a wider front splitter and at the rear a Gurney flap and new barge boards which better channel airflow along the sides of the car.

The P1 GTR cabin is bespoke as well with Senna’s signature on the carbon fibre chassis sill accompanying one of his quotes. The multi-function steering wheel has been trimmed in Alcantara with stitching colour-matched to the ‘wheel of the MP4/4.

Senna branding on the steering wheel and passenger dash panel are accompanied with a thin red stripe running along the door panels and dash, whilst both driver and passenger sit on Super Lightweight Racing Seats developed for the McLaren Senna, contributing to a weight-reduction regime. MSO has also created a bespoke crash helmet to the customer’s commission, to complement the livery of the car.