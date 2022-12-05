Bentley’s Ultimate Grand Tourer ‘Batur’ begins real-world testing in Europe

In total, Bentley plans to produce just 18 Baturs, each costing around Rs 16.55 crore ($2,028,741). The first delivery should happen in mid-2023.

After Bentley’s limited-run grand tourer, the Batur debuted during Monterey Car Week 2022, the testing of two prototypes have begun in Europe to ensure that they meet the company’s standards. The development plan includes 120 tests over 58 weeks.

In total, Bentley plans to produce just 18 Baturs, each costing around Rs 16.55 crore ($2,028,741). The first delivery should happen in mid-2023.

Batur is taking a 2,500 kms journey starting in Germany and running through Italy, France, and Spain. A seven-week testing period is then conducted to develop the handling and test the performance of the car at high speeds. After that stint, there’s an additional 7,500 kms of real-world driving.

Talking about the design language, the car body is painted in bespoke body colour ‘Purple Sector’, while splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser are finished in high-gloss carbon fibre.

The grille starts as Purple Sector in the middle and flows to the shade Black Crystal on the outer edges. The trim running along the hood and lower windows is in Satin Titanium paint.

The Batur is the most powerful Bentley production car ever. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6-litre W12 engine which churns out 720bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will boast a new air intake system, modified turbochargers, revised intercoolers, and new calibrations for the gearbox and electronic stability control. The vehicle also has active anti-roll bars and four-wheel steering.

Paul Williams, Chief Technical Officer for Mulliner said, “At the start of the project it was clear that this car had to be the ultimate GT and so every element from the exterior design, engine power and hand-crafted interior has been created without compromise.

On the inside, the company offers materials like Scottish and Italian leather. The carpets come from recycled yarn. Buyers can even specify 3d-printed 18-karat gold elements.