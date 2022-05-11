Bentley unveils long-wheelbase Bentayga

Bentayga EWB offers class-leading rear cabin space beating its competition Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Range Rover LWB.

The new extended based Bentayga will replace the Mulsanne as Bentley’s first-ever SUV flagship. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) is extended by 180mm, hence increasing the length of the platform from 2,995mm to 3,175mm. With an overall length of 5,322mm, Bentley has increased the length of the rear door as a result the cabin space is more spacious. The Bentayga EWD does receive some exterior tweaks like a striking new front grille or as Bentley calls it ‘Vertical Vane Grille’, a 22-inch 10-spoke wheels and a repositioned sunroof that’s been moved towards the rear by 125mm to ensure the cabin receives better natural light. The Bentayga EWD is more spacious than its direct rivals like Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Range Rover LWB, especially for rear passengers.

There is more to just increased dimensions as Bentley wants the Bentayga EWB to be a lap of luxury. Therefore, it will not be available as a seven-seater; rather it will come standard as a four-seater and as an optional five-seater. The four-seater gets a rear centre console between the two seats and doubles up as additional stowage. The rear heating, ventilation and air conditioning system activates only when rear occupants are detected, reducing rear cabin fan noise.

The Bentayga EWB offers one of the most sophisticated seat features called Bentley Airline Seat Specification to enable maximum relaxation. This is optional and allows the seat backrests to recline to 40 degrees. The level of seat recline can be controlled through the Touch Screen Remote – and additional switches are located in the door pocket area to set the seat to maximum recline (Relax Mode) or in its most upright position (Business Mode).

With state-of-the-art auto climate seat technology, it senses the passenger’s temperature and surface humidity and then determines whether to apply heat, ventilation or both simultaneously to keep the occupant at optimum thermal wellbeing. Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system automatically makes micro adjustments to the occupant’s seating position and pressure points, by measuring pressure across the seat surface. The system can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six fully independent pressure zones over a three-hour period improving comfort and minimising fatigue throughout a journey.

The Bentayga EWB continues to offer dynamic handling qualities like the standard version as it comes with Electronic All Wheel Steering for high-speed stability and low speed convenience. At tight spaces in the city and at low speeds, the All Wheel Steering reduces the turning circle, and increases agility by reducing the turning circle by 7% as compared to the standard Bentayga. This is achieved by steering the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels.

The Bentayga EWB is powered by the 4-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which churns out 542bhp and 770Nm of torque with a top speed of 290kmph. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and does 0-10 kmph in 4.6 seconds.