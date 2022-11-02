Bentley unveils Bentayga Odyssean Edition

There are now seven hybrid models in Bentley’s lineup out of 14 total, which makes up 50 percent of Bentley’s model range electrified.

Bentley is all set to unveil the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, limited to just 70 and mainly focused on sustainability. Though the pricing and availability details are not disclosed, the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition has a traditional SUV silhouette.

It flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, round LED headlights with crystalline LED DRLs, an air splitter, and a wide air dam.

On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch spoked alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillights and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

The interiors of the exclusive Bentayga Odyssean Edition has a luxurious five-seater cabin with wool-tweed sustainable leather upholstery on the seats, door panels, and dual-tone dashboard, along with open-pore Koa veneers with just three layers of lacquer coat.

In addition to a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting, the SUV offers ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While Passengers’ safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

In 2021, Bentley launched the first Odyssean Edition as part of its Beyond100 strategy, which drew inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept car.

The new Bentayga limited edition uses the same hybrid powertrain as the Flying Spur Odyssean, comes equipped with a hybrid TFSI V6 petrol engine and 100 kW electric motor generator, that churns out a combine output of 456bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, through that the car can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 254 kmph.

The car can be driven 45 kms on a single charge thanks to its electric motor and powerful 18 kWh battery pack.