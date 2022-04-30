Bentley teases upcoming model ahead of debut; Likely to be long-wheelbase Bentayga SUV

Bentey is set to introduce a new model on May 10, 2022 at 12:30 BST.

Bentey is set to introduce a new model on May 10, 2022 at 12:30 BST and it is suspected that the vehicle in question is the long-wheelbase version of the existing Bentayga SUV. In a very brief note, Bentley has mentioned that the company’s designers, engineers and craftspeople have gone to new lengths to combine luxury, technology and performance in a way that only Bentley can deliver. With an extra dimension of on-board wellness, the new model will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range and deliver a breadth of capabilities beyond anything previously offered.

The teaser image and video doesn’t give much away, but in dim purple light we can make out some interior design elements. The diamond-shaped lights are reminiscent of the quilted stitching that Bentley interiors often feature. As for powertrains, Bentley’s current range of models offer a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12, a 4.0-litre V8 and a 3.0-litre turbocharged hybrid, and it’s possible the new car could be available with the choice of all three.

This will be Bentley’s fifth model to join its portfolio of luxury cars.