Full debut of the car will be held on August 20 during Monterey Car Week in California.

The british carmaker, Bentley teased its coachbuilt Mulliner Batur, grand tourer, that will introduce the new design language of the brand. Full debut of the car will be held on August 20 during Monterey Car Week in California.

According to Bentley, the Batur’s design will point toward the look of the brand’s upcoming electric vehicles. The company is positioning the grand tourer as the successor to the limited-run Bacalar. The Mulliner Batur is a follow-up to the Bacalar Speedster, a limited-edition model based on the Continental GT convertible.

The teaser images show close-ups of the Batur’s grille. Bentley’s flying B badge is displayed high on the front end. There’s also a chrome grille with a V-shaped mesh pattern. The vehicle’s name comes from Lake Batur in Bali, Indonesia.

There is no word yet on whether the Batur will be based on one of Bentley’s existing models or whether it will be a sedan, coupe or SUV.

The Bacalar which is the below positioned predecessor of Batur was a two-seater luxury convertible. With a production limited to just 12 cars. In the Mulliner personalisation division, each one takes about six months to build. Powered by a twin-turbo charged 6-litre W12 engine which churns out 641bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.

In spite of Bentley’s teaser hints that the Batur might have an electric powertrain, with two motors and all-wheel drive. We’ll know more on August 20, a day before Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, when Bentley unveils the Mulliner Batur.

Its production run is likely to be limited as it was with the Bacalar. The company has yet to mass-produce its first electric vehicle due to recent delays. It is planned to launch the vehicle in 2026, rather than in 2025, as originally planned.

The delay for the Bentley EV is allegedly not related to Volkswagen Group’s software division being behind schedule on the Project Artemis for creating a future family of Audi, Porsche, and Bentley electric vehicles.