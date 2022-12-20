Bentley offers Bacalar and Continental GT Speed in 1:43 miniature

As an affordable alternative to the real thing, collectors and enthusiasts can proudly display these exclusive miniature models. Each model comes in chic Bentley boxes and is currently available for $122 on Bentley’s website.

Bentley is now selling 1:43 detailed scale models of its most recently released limited-production supercars- Continental GT Speed and the limited-edition Bacalar by Mulliner.

The miniature of Continental GT Speed is finished in Candy Red paintwork which enhances the dark tint provided by the gloss and carbon fibre styling specifications.

A custom Speed embroidery design has been added to the leather interior trim of this Hotspur with diamond quilting design.

The more affordable version of the $1.9 million Bentley Bacalar by Mulliner depicts the Yellow Flame exterior of the bespoke Barchetta, matching the launch spec of the 12-chassis release.

A wraparound cockpit blends the interior and exterior design, with a sophisticated Grey Tweed and Beluga colorway.

This dramatic character is further enhanced by satin bronze brightware, whether on the road or in the garage. The Grey Tweed and Beluga cabin colour scheme on this model blends interior and exterior design together.

Bentley said “The closer you look, the more you see the intricate patterns and individual detailing that has so excited craftspeople, connoisseurs, and collectors.”