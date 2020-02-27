Bentley teases Mulliner Bacalar: Second two-seater Bentley since 1930 to debut on 3 March

From the house of Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilding operation in the world, the Bacalar is a Grand Tourer. Bentley will also showcase the Continental GT Mulliner during the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

By:Published: February 27, 2020 4:54:55 PM
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar teaser

Bentley will be unveiling the upcoming Mulliner Bacalar on 3 March showcasing its prowess in coachbuilding. Bentley Mulliner Bacalar will be only the second two-seat Bentley since 1930. The two-seat layout and wraparound cockpit creates a luggage space behind the stitched front seats, occupied by a bespoke pair of travel cases trimmed to match the interior materials, all of which Bentley say are sustainably sourced.

From the house of Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilding operation in the world, the Bacalar is a Grand Tourer. Joining it on the Bentley show stand at Geneva will be the new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible announced last week, along with the foundation of both the Bacalar’s design and materials – Bentley’s concept car, the EXP 100 GT.

The new Continental GT Mulliner was revealed earlier this week. The luxury carmaker describes the new convertible model as the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT line up and the same will be making its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

Also read: Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

The new model features Double Diamond front grille along with a new Mulliner design for the 22-inch wheels. Bentley claims that the new Continental GT Mulliner has been made to appeal to the customers that have been wanting an even greater focus on the beautiful details. The limited-edition model will be the flagship of the Continental GT range and in terms of luxury and comfort, the Mulliner is the new benchmark.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner will be powered by a V8 or the W12 engine. The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine pushes the car from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 333 km/h. On the other hand, the 4.0-litre Twin-turbo V8 Mulliner lets the Mulliner do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 318 km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Vitpilen 250: Same engine, same price, so how are they different?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Vitpilen 250: Same engine, same price, so how are they different?

Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

Mahindra Racing, Automobili Pininfarina to co-develop technologies for high-performance electric mobility

Maruti Suzuki launches accessories for Vitara Brezza facelift: Showcases two custom packages

Maruti Suzuki launches accessories for Vitara Brezza facelift: Showcases two custom packages

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

RE Garage Cafe visit, beach ride & more on Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 02

RE Garage Cafe visit, beach ride & more on Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 02

Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?

Audi A8L Review | Worthy S-Class, 7 Series rival?

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks