Bentley teases Mulliner Bacalar: Second two-seater Bentley since 1930 to debut on 3 March

Bentley will also showcase the Continental GT Mulliner during the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar teaser

Bentley will be unveiling the upcoming Mulliner Bacalar on 3 March showcasing its prowess in coachbuilding. Bentley Mulliner Bacalar will be only the second two-seat Bentley since 1930. The two-seat layout and wraparound cockpit creates a luggage space behind the stitched front seats, occupied by a bespoke pair of travel cases trimmed to match the interior materials, all of which Bentley say are sustainably sourced.

From the house of Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilding operation in the world, the Bacalar is a Grand Tourer. Joining it on the Bentley show stand at Geneva will be the new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible announced last week, along with the foundation of both the Bacalar’s design and materials – Bentley’s concept car, the EXP 100 GT.

The new Continental GT Mulliner was revealed earlier this week. The luxury carmaker describes the new convertible model as the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT line up and the same will be making its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

The new model features Double Diamond front grille along with a new Mulliner design for the 22-inch wheels. Bentley claims that the new Continental GT Mulliner has been made to appeal to the customers that have been wanting an even greater focus on the beautiful details. The limited-edition model will be the flagship of the Continental GT range and in terms of luxury and comfort, the Mulliner is the new benchmark.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner will be powered by a V8 or the W12 engine. The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine pushes the car from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 333 km/h. On the other hand, the 4.0-litre Twin-turbo V8 Mulliner lets the Mulliner do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 318 km/h.

