Bentley Motors now has the UK’s first carbon neutral luxury car factory

Bentley Motors, now has the distinction of having UK' first carbon neutral luxury car factory. This is in line with the manufacturer's vision of becoming the world's most sustainable luxury car maker. At present, 100 per cent of the factory's electricity requirements are met by renewable energy resources. Higher quality offsets are used for emissions that cannot be compensated. A factory or facility is deemed as carbon neutral when there are no carbon dioxide molecules being released into the atmosphere. Carbon Trust, which is headquartered in the UK and is the authority for issuing Co2 neutral certificates has recognised the Crewe factory as one.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and chief executive officer of Bentley Motors, said, “While 2019 has marked Bentley’s centenary, our focus is now on preparing the business for the next 100 years. We want to lead the way in the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility – by providing our customers with products and services that reflect their own values."

Bentley, like others in the VW fold is now pushing pedal to metal when it comes to electrification of its range. The first completely electric Bentley is slated for a launch in 2025. Hybrid variants of all models are expected by 2023, with the Bentayga hybrid already on sale in Europe.

Bentley is joining the list of elite car makers who are slowly moving towards alternate source of fuel. The Pininfarina Battista is one of the cars while others like Lamborghini have also got some amount of electrification. Long standing rival and fellow Brit, Rolls Royce, too is considering eco-friendly powertrains. At the moment, the progress is slow because of certain clearances and how traditional V8 or V12-fed customers will react to an electric motor. As for the Bentayga, Bentley's first SUV, things seem to looking up as more often than customers have praised its handling as well as luxury equation.