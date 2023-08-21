Bentley launches Bentayga EWB Mulliner

Bentley launches its flagship SUV, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner, powered by a 542bhp V8 driving all four wheels.

Luxury carmaker Bentley has launched its new flagship, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Mulliner. The new flagship Bentley SUV is 180mm longer than the standard version, and its unique design features complement the design while making it stand out.

Exterior details include exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels in polished or grey painted and polished finishes, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. Mulliner’s distinctive “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille is complemented by Mulliner wing vents, with two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour.

Customers can order the car from launch with Mulliner Blackline Specification, which applies a gloss back treatment to all exterior chrome work and mirror caps but excludes the Bentley badges. A gloss black 22-inch Mulliner wheel completes the darker look.

Inside, customers can choose from over 4,000 tri-tone interior colour combinations. Adding to the combination is Grand Black veneer trim showcases the mirror-finish polished surface achieved by Bentley’s wood shop, with overlays of silver Mulliner lettering and the Bentayga silhouette to the passenger fascia, the Bentley ‘B’ on door waist rails and Mulliner chrome patterning on the rear picnic trays.

Olive Tan leather is used extensively throughout the cabin. The distinctive feature of this leather lies in a sustainable tanning process that uses an organic by-product of the olive oil industry. Derived from wastewater extracted during the olive pressing procedure, the tanning agent remains free of harmful metals, minerals and aldehydes.

Whether the owner chooses 4-seat or 4+1 seating, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner features Bentley’s Airline Seat specification. This is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22 ways of adjustment and world-firsts in a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment technology.

Also Read New Audi Q8 e-tron launched in India

In Relax mode the seat can recline to nearly 40 degrees, whilst the passenger seat simultaneously motors forwards and a beautifully leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. In Business Mode, the seat moves into its most upright position to make working on the move more comfortable.

The Bentayga EWB Mulliner is powered by Bentley’s 4.0-litre, 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and powering all four wheels, the V8 makes 542bhp 770Nm of torque, resulting in a top speed of 290kmph and 0-100kmph in 4.6 seconds.