Bentley introduces the sixth-generation Flying ‘B’ mascot

When it comes to luxury, Bentley is a name that’s high on the list, and what is more special, is the ‘B’ badge that pops out of the hood. Now, Bently has revealed its latest ‘Flying B’ mascot, in its sixth generation. The carmaker says that the latest mascot was chosen from an in-house design shortlist, and it takes 11 weeks to manufacture before being assembled.

The ‘Flying B’ mascot is cast as a single piece of 316-grade stainless steel, which has an austenitic crystalline structure that’s both very tough and capable of withstanding extremes of temperature. The addition of molybdenum also gives it corrosion resistance, important for a component that’s exposed to the elements all year round.

The ‘Flying B’ is made using the investment (lost wax) casting process at Lestercast, a technique usually reserved for precision components such as gas turbine blades. This form of casting, though time-consuming, is typically used for making complex-shaped components that require tighter tolerances, thinner walls and a better surface finish compared to sand casting.

Once the elaborate, time-consuming process is complete, LEDs and wiring are attached to give it the final touches before it goes on the cars. The latest Bentley logo comes standard on the Flying Spur Mulliner while being an optional accessory across the Flying Spur range. Bentley says that 97 percent of all Flying Spur orders include the latest logo.