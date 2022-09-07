Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover with a turbocharged W12 engine

The Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover which is powered by a turbocharged W12 engine, gets four-wheel-drive, and four-wheel-steering.

Bentley has taken the wraps off its latest offering, the Flying Spur Speed, which adds to the carmaker’s portfolio of Grand Tourers. The new Bentley Flying Spur Speed sits above the S model in the carmaker’s lineup, offering an additional 84 bhp and 130 Nm of torque.

Speaking about horsepower, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed gets a 6.0-litre turbocharged W12 engine that makes 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that does its duty in the Bentley Continental GT.

The engine and gearbox combination sends power to all four wheels helping the Flying Spur Speed accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 333 kmph. Various drive modes limit the amount of torque sent to the front wheels, while permanent four-wheel-steering keeps a check on the handling.

With power and performance figures sorted, the Flying Spur Speed hold up its style pretty well, as it gets a familiar face with dark tint, gloss black and silver paint. Customers can even opt for a carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and subtle boot lid spoiler, along with optional 22-inch wheels finished in gloss black.

Inside, Bentley uses Dinamica Pure which is made from 73% recycled Polyester. Interior colour choices include 15 leather colours with Piano Black veneer as standard, and Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut or Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus as alternative no-cost options.

The car gets a 24-way adjustment for the front seats and a 14-way adjustment for the rear seats. All seats include heating, ventilation, massage and two memory positions. The cabin also includes sports pedals, Speed fascia badges and emblems.

The United States and Europe will account for almost a third of Flying Spur orders, followed by the Middle East, where the carmaker expects one in five Flying Spur orders to be Speeds.