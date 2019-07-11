Bentley EXP 100 GT: A grand touring vision electric concept celebrating 100 years

Bentley believes that the future with electrified mobility can also be extravagant. July 10, 2019, marked the British marquee’s 100th birthday, Bentley decided to celebrate its centenary with a reimagination of the future of grand touring with a new 19-foot long concept.

Its called the Bentley EXP 100 GT and it has just won the battle of grilles. If you thought the size of the upcoming Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato’s opening and closing grille was other-worldly, or the illuminated kidney grille on the new X6 as gopping, the Bentley EXP 100 GT’s massive grille illuminated by 6,000 LED bulbs can put modern LED TVs to shame. Bentley believes that in the future it will use ‘light’ as a new luxury material. So right from the start, you can tell that the future Bentleys will not help you be inconspicuous.

The EXP 100 GT is a vision concept looking at the future of Bentley rather than its long illustrious past. The GT is an autonomous all-electric vehicle that is envisioned to be capable of 700-kilometre driving range and make each and every one of them as claimed by Bentley “extraordinary” thanks to emotionally intelligent artificial intelligence (AI) personal assistant which located in the centre console and identifiable as an illuminated crystal. It controls distinct autonomous driving modes - "Enhance" which draws input from the outside, "Cocoon" envelops driver and passenger in purified air and opaque glass, "Re-Live" replays highlights of past journeys, and "Customize".

Set in the year 2035, the Bentley EXP 100 GT measures in at 19 feet long, 7.8 feet wide and weighs 1,900 kilogrammes, despite extensive use of aluminium and carbon fibre. The doors themselves measure at two metres wide which when open pivoting out and upwards can rise up to three metres. Bentley says its important because it adds to the “sense of occasion on arrival”.

Being a sustainable luxury automobile, the cabin is laced in a mix of organic leather-like textile, reclaimed wood with copper inlays, wool carpets, Cumbrian crystal and aluminium. The entire concept vehicle is finished in Compass exterior paint made from recycled rice husks. One distinctive identifying feature on the EXP 100 GT is that it will have the hood-mounted Flying B. While Bentley has no intentions to put the EXP 100 GT into production, the concept will serve as inspiration for future Bentleys in terms of design and technology.