Bentley cranks up the new Flying Spur S

The four-door sedan will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed which starts on June 23rd.

Bentley promises the new Flying Spur S to be a more driver-oriented machine rather than just a luxurious vehicle. Keeping Bentley’s sustainability plan in mind, Beyond100, this is the first time that Bentley’s historic ‘S’ badge has been applied to a Hybrid product.

The new Flying Spur S models are offered in two powertrains — the 4-litre V8 or V6 Hybrid. Apart from this, Bentley’s pinnacle four-door sedan receives a host of updates including cosmetic changes, such as darker exterior trim.

Exterior Styling

The Crewe’s design team has given the new Flying Spur S a lot of blacked-out elements like gloss black front grilles and the lower bumper, dark-tinted headlamps and rear lights, black quad tailpipe finishers and distinctive S badging on the front. Only the winged Bentley badge and lettering on the boot lid stand out with their bright chrome finish. It is available in both 21- or 22-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

Interior Design

As we would expect from a Bentley cabin, it is luxurious. A two-tone colour scheme comes standard, with leather and synthetic suede upholstery called Dinamica. The S emblem appears in embroidery on each headrest, while Illuminated tread plates also have the S badge.

Powertrain Options

As mentioned earlier, the new Flying Spur S is available in two powertrains options. The twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 produces 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds and has a top speed of 318 kmph.

On the other hand, the turbocharged 2.9-litre V-6 petrol plug-in hybrid engine gets an electric motor with a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It produces 536 bhp and 750 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and has an all-wheel-drive system.

According to Bentley, the plug-in hybrid is just 0.1 seconds slower than the V8 version from 0-100 Kmph, and it has an EPA-rated 41 km of pure electric drive.

Hybrid models will begin at $240,500 (Rs 1.87 crore), while V8 models will retail for $241,200 (Rs 1.88 crore).