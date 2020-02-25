Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Now speaking of powertrain, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner will get a V8 or the W12 engine with an expected top speed of upto 333kmph.

The new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner has been revealed. The luxury carmaker describes the new convertible model as the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT line up and the same will be making its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The new model features Double Diamond front grille along with a new Mulliner design for the 22-inch wheels. Bentley claims that the new Continental GT Mulliner has been made to appeal to the customers that have been wanting an even greater focus on the beautiful details. The limited-edition model will be the flagship of the Continental GT range and in terms of luxury and comfort, the Mulliner is the new benchmark.

This is further complemented by ‘Mulliner’ branded side vents with silver-on-black diamond colour scheme. It’s not just the exteriors that instill a feeling of pride for the owner as the interiors too are equally enchanting. The Mulliner gets diamond-on-diamond quilting on the seats, door panels and the tonneau cover. In order to give a more prominent look, threads of different colours are used for stitching with each diamond getting 712 stitches to be precise. A total of eight three-colour combinations will be on offer and these are custom made.

Other key features inside the Mulliner include mood-lighting with seven different themes with illuminated treadplates. Besides, you also get LED welcome lamps that project the Bentley logo on the ground upon your entry in the car when the doors are open. The Continental GT Mulliner will certainly be a treat for the audiophiles as it also features a ‘Naim for Bentley’ audio system with 18 speakers and two active bass transducers. The system also includes a 2,200 watt, 20-channel amplifier and eight DSP sound modes with an active bass.

Now speaking of powertrain, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner will get a V8 or the W12 engine. The 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine pushes the car from a standstill to 100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 333 kmph. On the other hand, the 4.0-litre Twin-turbo V8 Mulliner lets the Mulliner do a 0-100kmph sprint 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 318 kmph.

