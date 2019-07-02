Bentley Continental GT: Fastest production car at Pikes Peak, beating previous record by whopping 8 seconds!

Bentley Continental GT has set a new record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday, 30th June 2019 in Colorado, USA. It was a massive 8.4 seconds faster than the previous record, driven by three-time champion, former “King of the Mountain’ Rhys Millen (NZ). The Continental GT did the 12.42-mile (19.87-km) course in just 10:18.488, averaging 112 km/h. Climbing almost 5,000ft through 156 bends, Millen combined his driving skills with the 12-cylinder engine to claim the coveted record. With the start line at 9,300 ft and climbing to 14,100 ft, the air is 1/3 less dense than at sea level.

“This new record once again proves that the spirit of endeavour and desire to push the boundaries of automotive performance remain at the beating heart of Bentley. It clearly demonstrates the Continental GT’s astonishing breadth of ability,” Bentley’s Director of Motorsport, Brian Gush, said.

“This is an amazing finish to a wet, snowy 2019 run at Pikes Peak! We came here with one goal in mind, and that was to be the fastest production car up the mountain and set a new record. It was an incredible week. Today was a challenge with what Mother Nature threw at us, but the Continental GT held strong all the way to the top, and we are now Number One,” Millen said after his record run.

Just 12 months ago, Bentley Bentayga claimed the record for a production SUV on the Pikes Peak course. Again piloted by Millen, the luxury SUV completed the course in just 10:49.9, taking nearly two minutes off the previous record.

The record run, on one of the world’s most challenging motorsport courses, is the latest highlight of Bentley’s centenary year. 10th July 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year. A year-long series of special activities will continue during 2019, with celebrations at other events around the world. They will showcase Bentley’s motoring evolution over the last 100 years.