Bentley Bentayga Speed to launch soon: Uber luxurious SUV with more power than Lamborghini Urus!

Just the news about manufacturers like Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, even Aston Martin working on SUVs was startling enough. And now that those SUVs are here, the companies are at it working hard to keep the momentum rolling. Bentley Bentayga, for example, has been doing rather very well on the sales charts and now the British manufacturer is ready to take it up a notch with the range-topping Bentayga Speed. Motor Authority recently spotted the Bentayga Speed testing on the Nurburgring, dropping some hints as to what to expect from the high-performance SUV.

Speaking of high-performance, Betley Bentayga Speed will come powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine that puts out 600 hp. However, expect Bentley to up-tune the engine to produce about 650 hp for the Speed.

2019 Bentley Bentayga Speed (Photo: Motor Authority)

With this, the Bentayga Speed will be capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of under 4 seconds and a top speed of 304 km/h. If it is to come with these power figures, the Bentayga Speed will be more powerful than Lamborghini Urus by about 9 hp.

In comparison, there are more powerful SUVs in the market, such as the 707 hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Hellcat. But Betley will retain its relation with luxury for buyers seeking more than just performance and 650 hp isn't exactly going to be slouch anyways.

World’s fastest SUV: 670 bhp, 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds for the Lister LFP!

So, Bentley Bentayga Speed would compete more with the likes of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, Maserati Levante Trofeo, Mercedes-Benz GLE63 and the upcoming Aston Martin DBX. Bentley is expected to unveil the Bentayga Speed in the first half of 2019 at a price higher than the standard Bentayga.