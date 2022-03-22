Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition with Cypress paint scheme breaks cover

Inspired by the Space Coast in Florida, Bentley has officially revealed the Bentayga Speed Space Edition. It features orange and gloss black highlights and is draped in Cypress paint scheme.

Bentley Bentayga Speed proudly sits in the list of fastest SUVs on the earth. The brand’s division – Mulliner, known for making the luxurious Bentleys even more special and opulent, has now prepared the Bentley Bentayga Speed Space Edition. The SUV is officially revealed, and it is finished in a custom paint scheme. The paint shade is called Cypress. The grey paint scheme features green undertones, making the Space Edition Bentayga Speed look distinctive.

This Space Edition takes inspiration from the Florida-based Space Coast. Also, it gets gloss black trim for the exterior as it comes with Bentley’s Blackline Specification option. The company has also used orange shade for carbon fibre parts, which it claims is inspired by dust trails of comets seen during the night. The interior of the Bentayga Speed Space Edition dons Beluga and Porpoise theme with tread plates that mimic the solar system. Orange highlights are also used around the steering wheel and gear lever.

In terms of performance, it remains lightning-fast, thanks to a W12 motor under the hood. It is capable of putting out 625.33 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Transferring these numbers to wheels is an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Bentley Bentayga Speed is capable of finishing the 0-100 kmph sprint in under 4 seconds. The top speed, on the other hand, is restricted at 306 kmph.

In fact, the Bentayga is the highest-selling model of the luxury brand. Over 28,500 units of the Bentayga have been sold ever since it went on sale. The luxury SUV makes for 40 per cent of the company’s total sales on average. In the Indian market, the Bentley Bentayga is priced at around Rs. 4.10 Crore, ex-showroom. Apart from the Bentayga, Bentley also sells the Flying Spur and Continental in the Indian market.

