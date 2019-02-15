Bentley Bentayga Speed now World’s fastest SUV! Beats Lamborghini Urus at 306 kmph

The ultra-luxury car maker, Bentley has revealed the new Bentayga Speed which is the go-faster variant of the brand’s first SUV. The brand has been introducing go-faster ‘Speed’ versions of its cars from a long time, and the new Bentayga Speed is an installment in the same. The new Bentayga Speed is now claimed to be the world’s fastest SUV beating the Lamborghini Urus by 1kmph, clocking 306kmph compared to Lamborghini’s 305kmph. The new SUV is yet to make its global debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show next month.

The packs the same 6.0-litre W12 engine as the standard Bentayga, but this engine has been tuned heavily to produce 635hp of maximum power compared to the 608hp on the standard version. However, the torque rating remains the same at 900Nm. The new power figures help the SUV to cross 0-100kmph mark in 3.9 seconds which is 0.2 seconds faster than Bentayga W12. The top speed numbers of the Bentayga Speed might be more than its Italian rival, but the latter is quicker clocking 0-100kmph run in not more than 3.6 seconds. The Sport mode in the Bentayga Speed has been tuned for a quicker response from its engine and the 8-speed automatic transmission. Also, the performance upgrades include a tuned suspension Bentley Dynamic Ride (electric active roll control technology). The Speed also brags a louder exhaust note for better driver engagement along with new carbon ceramic brakes.

In terms of cosmetic upgrades, the car comes with tinted headlamps and front air intake grilles, a tailgate spoiler and body-coloured side skirts. The massive 22-inch alloy wheels design gives the SUV a highly muscular stance and these wheels are available in three different finishes. The cabin updates are restricted to a new contrast stitching, 22-way adjustable front seats, ‘Speed badging’, mood lighting, an illuminated 'Speed' treadplate and Bentayga’s first alcantara upholstery.

There are no confirmed India launch plans known as of now, while it’s standard Bentayga W12 (Rs 4.02 crore) and V8 (Rs 3.78 crore) is already on sale in our market.