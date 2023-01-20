Bentley Bentayga EWB SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 6 crore

As per the Bentley, the Bentayga EWB has a top speed of 280 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 in 4.6 seconds.

Bentley has launched the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom). The British luxury carmaker introduced the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase SUV in India in Azure trim. Bookings for the same are now open and one can book it from the Bentley dealership.

What makes EWB different from the standard Bentayga?

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase features rear-wheel steering, so the turning radius will be shorter by 11.8 metres than the standard Bentayga. As its name suggests ‘Extended Wheelbase’ the carmaker has extended the wheelbase of this ultra-luxury SUV by 180mm.

The standard Bentayga has a wheelbase of 2,995mm while the newly launched EWB features a wheelbase of 3,175mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating an exceptionally luxurious rear cabin area.

Bentley Bentayga EWB: Exterior design

This luxury SUV checks all the boxes of luxury, advanced technology and a superior design. Bentayga EWB sports a new front grille which is next to perfect in looks inspired by the flying spur and 22-inch ten-spoke polished alloy wheels as standard giving it an opulent glance.

The sunroof has been moved 125mm rearwards in the car, providing optimum natural light to the rear cabin seating area. Both the rear cabin console and the front cabin touchscreen can be used to operate the sunroof.

Bentley Bentayga EWB: Interior design

Bentley is known for its lavish and features loaded interior. The Bentayga EWB sports quilted leather seats providing extra comfort and support, a heated steering wheel, mood lighting as well as Advanced Driver Aid System. It also comes equipped with a Bentley airline seat specification system with 22 ways of adjusting the posture of the seats and auto-climate sensing.

For the first time in a Bentley, it features electrical power door switches that are used to open and close car doors, located on the rear face of the extended centre console. Offering the valet-like experience.

The rear passengers will have two 10.1-inch screens, a large selection of 24 billion colour and material options, and a Naim audio system.

Bentley Bentayga EWB: Engine and powertrain

This massive luxury SUV gets power from the 4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine which is good enough to churn out a power output of 582bhp and a torque of 770 Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As per the Bentley, the Bentayga EWB has a top speed of 280 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 in 4.6 seconds.