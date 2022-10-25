Bentley Bentayga EWB begins production, accounts for 40% sales 

The EWB accounts for approximately 40% of total Bentayga orders, says Bentley.

Bentley Motors has announced that the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is now in production. The extra-long and stretched luxury SUV will hit the assembly lines at the brand’s factory campus in Crewe and takes Bentayga’s portfolio to a total of 5 models. According to the brand, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) has accounted for around 40% of the total Bentayga orders and is currently Bentley’s best-selling model.

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase was revealed in May this year and is said to have taken 132 hours of skilled craftsmanship to be curated which includes 10 hours to just curate the wood for each model. Add more hours for the different customisation options. Bentley even says that the first set of EWB customers have already personalised their orders and are scheduled to receive their vehicles soon.

The Bentayga EWB draws power from a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine that develops 542 bhp of peak power and 770 Nm of torque. The top speed goes all the way up to 290kmph and the SUV claims to accelerate 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

However, the Bentley Bentayga EWB is more about the insides than it is about what moves it. The cabin is uber luxurious and claims to be larger than other luxury competitors and with the introduction of the world’s first auto climate and what Bentley calls the ‘postural adjustment rear seat.’

Seating configurations include an all-new 4+1 layout with an occasional middle seat, four and five-seat versions, and the standard setting. The seats are 16-way adjustable, ventilated, heated, and get five massage programmes. The backrests recline to 40 degrees, making it quite comfortable to sleep. Talk about a pinnacle model coming to life and present them with the Bentley Bentayga EWB for reference.