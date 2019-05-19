Bentley Bentayga Bengala, answers your post-apocalyptic needs, only 15 will be built

Imagine for a second that you’re Dwane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and you wake up in a post-apocalyptic world, everything around you is destroyed and houses are flattened to debris. You need to find shelter, get food and supplies, look for any survivors. You'll need a vehicle for mobility. You need a car that can handle the situation, a tough vehicle suited for the job. You’d expect to find yourself an old Land Rover, a Hummer or a dependable 4x4 Toyota.. hypothetically. However, the last name that would come to your mind in such a situation is Bentley… until now!

The British luxury grand tourer marquee has announced their collaboration with Spanish luxury design company Bengala Automotive Design SL that specialises in exclusive design projects for high-end vehicles. Bengala has previously created special versions of other cars like a carbon-fibre Ferrari F12 and customised Rolls-Royce cars.

The team at Crewe and the designers ate Bengala set out to answer a question no Bentley customer was probably asking – “If there was an apocalypse, can I use my Bentayga to ferry myself around?”. So, they set out to create this behemoth called the Bentley Bentayga Bengala, a lifted, toughened, and a demonic-looking machine that is perfectly suited for the job.

The Bentayga Bengala is not something you’ll miss should one drive down the road, even with all the stealth-like flat-black paint. The front fascia has been customised bumper with an LED strip, that replaces the front grille. There is an additional LED light bar mounted on top of the front windshield. The wheel wells have been enlarged and the fenders have been flared to accommodate the large wheels. The rear has also been given modifications for added off-road capabilities. All this makes the already huge Bentayga look like an indestructible tank.

The Spanish design outfit has worked with a Spanish off-road rally champion team to create the Bentayga Bengala in order to provide luxury with a hairy chest. The suspension has been upgraded and set up for proper off-roading along with the tyres. It uses carbon-fibre in the modifications to keep the already massive weigh as low as possible.

While other options will be offered and tailored to each customer’s requests and requirements, only a handful of 15 units of the Bentley Bentayga Bengala will be produced. So the chances of most of us surviving an apocalypse seem to be slim… you know… hypothetically.