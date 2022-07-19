Bentley becomes first company to be awarded south pole’s Net Zero Plastic to Nature accreditation

Bentley has removed 12 tonnes of plastic from its outbound packaging operations in a year by removing unnecessary items like vinyl wheel protection and wiper blade covers.

As a step towards achieving this certification, Bentley invested in certified units that are supporting two of South Pole’s initiatives focused on the development of plastic waste collection and recycling infrastructure.

The status is awarded by plastics reduction and circular economy experts at emissions reduction organisation South Pole. The majority of plastic waste was already recycled appropriately by Bentley. While the recycling initiatives are part of the Beyond100 strategy Bentley announced in 2020, which aims to make the company end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, by which time it will only sell EVs.

Independent, Swiss-based experts at the South Pole organisation examined Bentley’s initiatives relating to reducing and mitigating its global plastic footprint with respect to logistics packaging, vehicle protection and after-sales packaging. The automaker has also invested in plastic recycling projects.

The audit also found that the majority of plastic waste was already recycled appropriately by Bentley and made recommendations for in-region improvements to tackle the small amount of non-processed waste.

