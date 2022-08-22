Bentley Batur unveiled: All you need to know

Here, we take a look at things we need to know about the Batur – the most powerful Bentley we’ve ever witnessed.

British luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors has unveiled the Bentley Mulliner Batur – a new two-door touring coupe. The Batur features a new design DNA that will ultimately guide the design of Bentley’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).



Design:

The new design showcases the development of the company’s design principles for its first BEV – due in 2025 – and the families of cars that follow.



The new design cues include a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body. Meanwhile, the visual mass of the car is moved rearwards, giving the impression that the car is sat on the rear axle



The grille has been positioned lower and more upright. The grille is flanked by a new headlight shape and design. These are matched with all-new tail-lamps at the rear that sit either side of a deployable spoiler.

Engine:



The Batur gets the most powerful engine a Bentley has ever got. The 6.0-litre W12 is an advanced twelve-cylinder engine.



As the W12 enters its twilight years as Bentley prepares for its electric revolution, it is upgraded with new turbochargers, intercoolers. The 6.0-litre W12 is an advanced twelve-cylinder engine which generates 719.59 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. The W12 is paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission.

Colour and exterior details:



The British carmaker is offering infinite paint choice with the Batur, with the choice of opting for Mulliner colour palette, fully bespoke paint and even hand-painted graphics. The car can be equipped with aerodynamic additions of front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser.



The coupe sits on 22-inch wheels and the customers will have an option to paint-match the wheels to the body, or have a bespoke contrast scheme.



Interior details:



Inspired by the interior design of its predecessor Bacalar, the Batur builds on the core elements of the Bacalar’s cabin design and adds new sustainable luxury features.

The customers have the option of choosing from a range of sustainable interior materials such as tannage leather, low-carbon leather, and Dinamica, an alternative material to leather.

The carpets are matched to the leather and made from recycled yarn, a first for Bentley. Clients can choose between bright or dark treatments to the interior brightware and titanium options are also available.

“Batur Chevrons” to the outer wings of the seats are embroidered by hand in Snap Orange thread. The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium, completed with a hallmarked 18 karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o’clock’ steering wheel centre band.