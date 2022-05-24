Bentley Azure range introduced across five models

Bentley has introduced the Azure range across its model lineup. The Bentley Azure range has been developed with help of wellbeing experts and neuroscientists to prioritise comfort and wellbeing.

British luxury carmaker Bentley has introduced the Azure range across its lineup that includes the Bentayga, Bentayga EWB, Flying Spur, Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible. The new Bentley Azure range will be a permanent offering, that has been developed with help of wellbeing experts and neuroscientists to prioritise comfort and wellbeing.

The new Bentley Azure trims have visual updates and a selection of features to enhance the well-being and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants to offer occupants a relaxed journey.

Under the Azure badge, the carmaker offers the Front Seat Comfort Specification, which has a massage function and 22-way adjustable and ventilated seats. The carmaker also offers the Bentley Dynamic Ride, Bentley’s 48V active anti-roll control system that limits roll. The system cushions the driver and passengers from excessive movement by electronically decoupling the anti-roll bars.

All the Azure models get Bentley’s Touring Specification of driver assistance systems with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Traffic Assist, and Bentley Safeguard that can intervene to prevent or avoid an accident.

According to Bentley, “The relaxing and re-energising environment of the Azure cabin, that reduces driver fatigue, through its multisensory and science-informed design, can only help to enhance the safety of the car. Studies have shown that in 20 per cent of all road collisions, tiredness has played a role.”

Other design elements on the Azure include chrome lower bumper grilles, 22-inch ten-spoke wheels, quilted seats and a ‘jewel’ filler cap. The Flying Spur Azure also features a glass-to-glass panoramic sunroof as part of the specification.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley Motors, comments: “The Azure, like Speed and Mulliner, offers our customers clarity during the enjoyable process of choosing their ideal Bentleys. We know from the scientific research undertaken by our specialists that increased agency comes through choice, and we have taken a holistic approach to well-being behind the wheel, uniting technology, design and craftsmanship to deliver drivers and passengers to their destination more relaxed than when they set off.”