Bengaluru to get safer for women travelers: Female taxi drivers introduced

Amidst rising concerns regarding women safety in India, Bengaluru city has come up with a humble initiative to strengthen women safety in India’s IT capital. The city has come up with a concept to provide women taxi drivers for female passengers traveling to the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport). The women-only taxi service is a direct result of the collaboration of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

As per reports, the female drivers who will be selected for the job will be picked from the different nearby villages, hence giving them an opportunity to start a new self-dependent life. To ensure the driver’s safety, each one of them will be trained in self-defense physical training, and their cabs will be equipped with security features such as GPS and SOS switch.

Who all can avail this service?

All female passengers can avail this service. Also, a group of women, irrespective of the age are eligible to enjoy this women-only Pink Cab Service.

Will it be costlier than the average taxi service?

The day time (6 AM to 11.59 PM) fare of this service would swing around Rs 21.50/km, while the night fare would be slightly costlier at Rs 23.50/km. During the testing phase, around 10 female driving cabs would run 24x7 giving services to the female passengers traveling from the Bengaluru city to the airport.

Kumar Pushkar, the Managing Director of KSTDC, commented that "This concept has been initiated to offer a secure and safer mode of transportation for female travelers in the Bengaluru city, while simultaneously this initiative will also help women drivers to be self-employed and empowered."

Source: News18.com