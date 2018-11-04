Bengaluru mulls two-year ban on registration of new vehicles to combat pollution & traffic congestion

Karnataka State Government is mulling about putting a temporary ban on registration of new vehicles. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that the government will soon take a decision on the matter. In June this year, Bengaluru Transport Department proposed a ban on new vehicle registrations starting 2019 if the buyer does not have a designated parking space. DC Thammanna, Transport Minister said at the time that before taking such a step, the transport department will urge people to use carpooling and start an awareness campaign that will request them to use public transport.

According to a Deccan Herald report, Parameshwara said that a temporary ban on registration of new vehicles is only a thought at this juncture and we are yet to discuss it in detail.

New Delhi is also facing a similar situation and pollution has reached an alarming stage. Before such a situation prevails over Bengaluru, we need to be cautious and wake up to the threat. Hence, we have been mulling over a volley of issues and they are at different stages of discussion currently, he added.

Besides air pollution, traffic congestion has also become a major problem in Bengaluru. A lot of families own more than one four-wheeler, most of which have to be parked on roadsides that adds further to congestion.

Parameshwara told Deccan Herald the current need of the hour is to solve the problem with traffic congestion and air pollution in Bengaluru. The government is working on several measures to combat the two issues, solutions that include a temporary ban on new vehicle registrations in the city and the introduction of more electric buses.