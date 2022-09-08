Bengaluru Floods: Lexus India rolls out care package for flood-affected cars

Bengaluru Floods: Lexus India has rolled out the Lexus Cares Package for its flood-affected cars in the capital city of Karnataka. The company will extend special support and rates for repairs of the Lexus cars impacted by rains.

Japanese luxury car manufacturer Lexus’ Indian subsidiary Lexus India has rolled out a special care package for its flood-affected cars in Bengaluru. The company’s Lexus Cares Package will benefit Lexus owners affected by the incessant torrential rains in the capital city of Karnataka. Under the package, Lexus India will extend special support and rates for repairs of the Lexus cars impacted by rains, flooding, or inundation in Bangalore.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV global debut today: Here’s what to expect

Lexus India says that it will support its customers with a spare Lexus car in case their cars are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition till their new or repaired Lexus cars arrive. It aims to give the owners peace of mind in an otherwise harrowing situation. The rain-affected cars are said to be accorded priority servicing including pick-up and faster delivery without impacting the servicing of other Lexus cars.

Watch Video | Lexus UX 300e First Drive Review:

The Lexus Cares Package will also offer a discount on auto parts and labour paid by customers. The company says a detailed interior and exterior care pack will be made available without any additional cost to its guests. Lexus owners can reach out for any assistance through Lexus India Roadside Assistance and Lexus Owner’s Desk which are available 24X7 and guests can reach out at 1800-300-53987 or +91 7618779898.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on this offering, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Lexus India is driven by the spirit of Japanese hospitality – ‘Omotenashi’ and is committed to delivering excellence in customer service. We stand by our customers in these difficult times and are will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges.”

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.