Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

'Places like the Philippines and Egypt have low levels of vehicle ownership but large, upwardly mobile populations and it’s the perfect opportunity for Zoomcar to leverage'

Zoomcar, a car-sharing marketplace, recently announced the launch of its operations in international markets. Zoomcar, which dominates the self-drive car rental market in India, has expanded to Southeast Asia and the Middle East and appointed country heads in the Philippines and Egypt to help scale their business. As the Vice President & Country Head, Hany Olama will lead Zoomcar’s operations in Egypt.

Prior to joining Zoomcar, Hany has held positions in some of the largest companies in the MENA region. He has worked in the Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Retail, Software Development and Group buying industries with ArabyAds, Carrefour, Raya Electronics, Enlight and Dare’n’Deal respectively.

Gene Angelo Ferrer, VP & Country Head Zoomcar, Philippines (left) and Hany Olama, VP & Country Head Zoomcar, Egypt

Gene Angelo Ferrer joins Zoomcar as the Vice President and Country Head for the companies’ expansion into the Philippines. Gene previously led Dostavista’s, a Russian-based crowdsourced delivery platform, entry into the Philippines in 2018.

Locally known in the Philippine market as Mr Speedy – Gene grew the company exponentially with record-setting year-on-year growth rates both on daily revenue and total deliveries per day.

Also read: Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: Fresh view in the new normal of Covid-19 times

Gene and Hany come with over a decade’s experience and their expertise in start-up management will prove vital in establishing Zoomcar as the first-to-market car-sharing platform in the Philippines and Egypt.

Places like the Philippines and Egypt have low levels of vehicle ownership but large, upwardly mobile populations and it’s the perfect opportunity for us to leverage because there’s simply no vehicle accessibility and affordability is a huge constraint. We are thrilled to welcome Hany and Gene as our new country heads and look forward to benefiting from their experience of scaling up aggressively and building synergistic partnerships contributing to our growth. Egypt and the Philippines will be a benchmark for us to expand into other countries in Southeast Asia and MENA, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.