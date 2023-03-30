Behold the Lamborghini Revuelto; Aventador’s replacement!

The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts a combined power of 1,015bhp.

Lamborghini revealed the successor to the Aventador called the Revuelto that charges the brand’s naturally aspirated V12 bull but for the first time ever, it is coupled to a plug-in hybrid system.

According to Lamborghini, the Revuelto’s new 6.5-litre L545 engine is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder made by the company producing 825bhp at 9,250rpm and maximum torque of 725Nm at 6,750rpm. The Revuelto redlines at 9,500rpm and the engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. But that is not all, Revuelto combined power stands at 1,015bhp!

The new Lamborghini Revuelto combines various attributes to deliver performance figures at the peak of its segment and claims acceleration from 0-100 kmph in mere 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 kmph.

The Lamborghini Revuelto offers a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system consisting of three displays: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 8.4-inch central display, and in addition a 9.1-inch display that gets 3D graphics, animations, widgets and styling. The three displays manage as one technological unit with a unified design, ensuring both a consistent user interface in terms of colors and graphics, as well as coherent interaction across all displays.