Battle of MPVs! 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been launched in India recently and the new model is a lot better than the previous one in multiple ways. Not only the new Ertiga looks premium, but it is also more spacious on the inside. The battlefield already has some challenging players in the form of the popular Toyota Innova Crysta and not to forget, the Mahindra Marazzo, the brand's current flagship vehicle. Here we compare the new Maruti Ertiga with Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta to find out which MPV is better in what areas. However, it has to be noted that while all three are MPVs and people movers, all of them belong to different segments with Ertiga being the most affordable while Innova Crysta costing the most.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta - Dimensions

Take a look at the numbers and you will notice that the Toyota Innova Crysta is the longest in this comparison with a length of 4735mm. On the other hand, the Mahindra Marazzo is the widest here with a width of 1866mm. When it comes to height, the Innova Crysta takes the lead again with a height of 1795mm. Last but definitely not the least, the wheelbase of the Mahindra Marazzo is the maximum here at 2760mm which accounts for the maximum cabin space among all competitors in this comparison report.

2018 Maruti Ertiga Mahindra Marazzo Toyota Innova Crysta Length 4395mm 4585mm 4735mm Width 1735mm 1866mm 1830mm Height 1690mm 1774mm 1795mm Wheelbase 2740mm 2760mm 2750mm

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta - Engine specifications

Except for the Mahindra Marazzo, the two MPVs here choices of petrol and diesel engines. Starting with the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, while the petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 104 bhp and 138 Nm, the diesel engine makes out 89 bhp and 200 Nm. Second up is the Mahindra Marazzo. The company's flagship is good for shedding out 121 bhp and 300 Nm and hence is more powerful than the petrol variant of the new Ertiga. Last but definitely not the least, the Toyota Innova Crysta's 2.7-litre petrol engine generates 165 bhp and 245 Nm. The MPV is available with two diesel engine options. While the 2.4-litre mill produces149 bhp and 343 Nm, the more powerful 2.8-litre motor makes 173 bhp and 360 Nm. Looking at the numbers, the Toyota Innova Crysta is the most powerful in the comparison here. On the other hand, the Ertiga offers the best fuel efficiency as it is the only one to offer SHVS mild hybrid technology.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta - Features & Safety

All MPVs here come with a touchscreen infotainment system but only the new Ertiga offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also, the Ertiga is the only one here to get a rear parking sensor and camera. In terms of safety, all cars get dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts across variants. As you move higher up the variant ladder, the new Ertiga gets electronic stability control along with hill hold assist. It is the Toyota Innova Crysta that offers some more in the higher variants in the form of seven airbags, hill assist and vehicle stability control.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta - Price in India

Price in India 2018 Maruti Ertiga Mahindra Marazzo Toyota Innova Crysta Base variant Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 15.77 lakh Top end variant Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 22.01 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most affordable MPV here as its prices start at Rs 7.44 lakh while the Mahindra Marazzo comes at the number two spot at Rs 9.99 lakh price for the base variant. Toyota Innova Crysta is the most expensive here with prices starting at Rs Rs 15.77 lakh and the similar trend follows for the top of the line trims as well. All prices, being ex-showroom, Delhi.