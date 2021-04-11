Genuine batteries, tyres now being sold at Maruti Suzuki dealerships for these cars

The benefit of buying from Maruti dealerships is that the customer may not have to deal directly with the battery or tyre company in case a claim arises.

Maruti Suzuki enjoys monopoly as far as car sales go each month. The Indo-Japanese brand rakes more than 50 per cent of the entire vehicle sales in India. Such a large number of vehicles will obviously draw in requests for spare parts as well. Maruti Suzuki offers customers these accessories or spare parts under their Maruti Genuine Accessories brand name. While earlier it included all kinds of accessories like infotainment, interior decor, alloy wheels as well as garnish bits, recently tyres and batteries have been introduced. It is rare for a manufacturer to offer tyres and batteries as part of the genuine spares or accessories and MSIL is leading the path with these offerings. However, not all the car batteries or tyres are available. We checked the online configurator and found that Vitara Brezza, Celerio, Ignis, S-Cross and other model tyres weren’t available.

A similar check for the batteries too proved that cars like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 units weren’t available. However, it is likely that these batteries or tyres will come in soon for these cars too. The benefit of buying from Maruti dealerships is that the customer may not have to deal directly with the battery or tyre company in case a claim arises. It is highly likely that MSIL dealerships will handle these requests and escalate them. As for now, if a customer were to buy a new car and if the vehicle is within warranty the manufacturer usually takes the onus of getting the tyre or battery replaced if faulty. Once outside the vehicle warranty purview, the customer has to approach the battery or tyre maker directly.

Recently, MSIL was slapped with a notice on evading taxes by showing that cars like the Ciaz as well as Ertiga were hybrids. On the launch front, the company recently launched the updated Swift whereas all-new Vitara Brezza will be in showrooms in the coming months.

