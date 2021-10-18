Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Be ready to watch a Batman in a supposedly inconspicuous black muscle car that's just a little loud. And an eye-catchy classic. And sits on raised suspension.

By:Updated: Oct 18, 2021 6:50 PM
the batman batmobile

You can tell a lot about a person by the car they drive. While Michael Keaton’s drag racer-style Batmobile went well with Tim Burton’s gothic tone to the film, Christian Bale’s battle tank-style Batmobile emphasized the military might of the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson gets a souped-up black American muscle car. A new trailer of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is out and gives a little more sneak peek into the new car.

Providing the closest look into Robert Pattinson’s superhero wheels, the second trailer unveiled as part of DC FanDome 2021 also shows the Batmobile’s nitro setup and Mr Wayne slamming the pedal to the metal. And then there’s the car chase with Penguin.

American muscle cars are uber-cool but think of a retro one and you’re thinking of one that likes to go sideways more than it can hold a line or go fast (which would probably be very necessary for a car chase). How will Batman keep up with a villain in a Lamborghini Aventador on mountain twisties? Anywho, the movie looks promising and we’re looking forward to watching Pattinson’s rendition of the caped crusader.

The trailer also throws some light on the fact that this Batman will perhaps be engaging in more detective work compared to how much other Batman films have had him do. And a PI in disguise wouldn’t want a car that announces his arrival.

Plus, the LEGO Bat-cave set refers to Bruce Wayne as ‘The Drifter’ and drift, this car can. Be ready to watch a Batman in a supposedly inconspicuous black muscle car that’s just a little loud. And an eye-catchy classic. And sits on raised suspension.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Delhi kicks off month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi kicks off month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

MG Astor’s Savvy variant launched at Rs 15.78 lakh: India’s most affordable car with ADAS

MG Astor’s Savvy variant launched at Rs 15.78 lakh: India’s most affordable car with ADAS

Automovill to expand to 20 cities: Will increase reach in western part of India

Automovill to expand to 20 cities: Will increase reach in western part of India

Renault Kiger Turbo is now the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India: Details

Renault Kiger Turbo is now the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India: Details

Maruti Suzuki sees huge potential for Smart Finance and online sales: Here’s why

Maruti Suzuki sees huge potential for Smart Finance and online sales: Here’s why

Royal Enfield marks 120th anniversary: Launches 12 hand-painted limited-edition helmets

Royal Enfield marks 120th anniversary: Launches 12 hand-painted limited-edition helmets

Revolt RV 400 bookings to re-open on October 21: Now available in 70 cities

Revolt RV 400 bookings to re-open on October 21: Now available in 70 cities

Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh: Cheapest 5-star rated SUV

Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh: Cheapest 5-star rated SUV

Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter with 121 km range launched at Rs 68,999

Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter with 121 km range launched at Rs 68,999

2021 Tata Punch India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Tata Punch India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs, variants

Long road ahead for car buyers this festive season

Long road ahead for car buyers this festive season

Continental GT Cup: From the road to the race track

Continental GT Cup: From the road to the race track

HERE starts advanced real-time traffic service

HERE starts advanced real-time traffic service

Top 10 Safest Cars in India: Tata Punch, XUV300, Altroz, Nexon, Thar and more

Top 10 Safest Cars in India: Tata Punch, XUV300, Altroz, Nexon, Thar and more

October 2021 car discounts: Nissan offering discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Kicks Turbo

October 2021 car discounts: Nissan offering discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on Kicks Turbo

October 2021 car discounts: Rebates on Hyundai car discounts detailed

October 2021 car discounts: Rebates on Hyundai car discounts detailed

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition launched with these new features at Rs 1.16 lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition launched with these new features at Rs 1.16 lakh