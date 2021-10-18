Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Be ready to watch a Batman in a supposedly inconspicuous black muscle car that's just a little loud. And an eye-catchy classic. And sits on raised suspension.

You can tell a lot about a person by the car they drive. While Michael Keaton’s drag racer-style Batmobile went well with Tim Burton’s gothic tone to the film, Christian Bale’s battle tank-style Batmobile emphasized the military might of the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson gets a souped-up black American muscle car. A new trailer of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is out and gives a little more sneak peek into the new car.

Providing the closest look into Robert Pattinson’s superhero wheels, the second trailer unveiled as part of DC FanDome 2021 also shows the Batmobile’s nitro setup and Mr Wayne slamming the pedal to the metal. And then there’s the car chase with Penguin.

American muscle cars are uber-cool but think of a retro one and you’re thinking of one that likes to go sideways more than it can hold a line or go fast (which would probably be very necessary for a car chase). How will Batman keep up with a villain in a Lamborghini Aventador on mountain twisties? Anywho, the movie looks promising and we’re looking forward to watching Pattinson’s rendition of the caped crusader.

The trailer also throws some light on the fact that this Batman will perhaps be engaging in more detective work compared to how much other Batman films have had him do. And a PI in disguise wouldn’t want a car that announces his arrival.

Plus, the LEGO Bat-cave set refers to Bruce Wayne as ‘The Drifter’ and drift, this car can. Be ready to watch a Batman in a supposedly inconspicuous black muscle car that’s just a little loud. And an eye-catchy classic. And sits on raised suspension.

