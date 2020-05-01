Batmobile designer and Ken Block reveal new Hoonifox Mustang: Tyre shredding Gymkhana video coming soon

Youtube tyre shredding sensation, Ken Block has roped in latest batmobile designer to make his next hooning machine. Here are the renderings of the new Fox-body Mustang called the Hoonifox and a tyre shredding video may on the way soon.

Ken Block, made famous from his rallycross and rally entries, but mostly by his Gymkhana videos on Youtube, is building a new machine to hoon in. Block has officially revealed his team’s latest creation called the Hoonifox. Block roped in Ash Thorpe, the man responsible for designing the latest Batmobile for the upcoming film with Robert Pattinson. Thorpe and Block used a Fox-body Mustang for this venture and the initial renderings look stunning.

If you though the older Hoonicorn Mustang was a beast, the Hoonifox is another animal. The Hoonifox is probably going to be the wildest Foxy Body Mustang on the planet. Based on the third-generation Mustang, the Foxy Body platform is the longest vehicle architecture from Ford. It was designed for compact models with a uni-body design offering rear-wheel drive.

The Hoonifox looks just as mental as all other modified cars used by Ken Block in his videos. The exterior is radically different, stripped down and in bar bones like all the Hoonigan Ford vehicles that Block has used till date. If Bruce Wayne was a 16-year-old boy racer, this would probably be his daily. It is confirmed to be an all-wheel-drive and we expect nothing but heap loads of power and a crazy amount of torque that would allow Block to shred the rubber wrapped around the golden wheels.

Currently, the vehicle is only in its conceptual stage as this is only a rendering. However, the Fox-Body Mustang Hoonifox will come to life soon and Block aims to film his next Gymkhana video in Miami, Florida. But, there is no date as to when the video will be available for us to drool over as yet.

