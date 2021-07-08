Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

JK Tyres will partner up with Hyundai Motor India once again and provide the 17-inch tyre option for the Alcazar. The company was also the official tyre manufacturer for Hyundai Creta.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has yet again partnered with Hyundai Motor India by becoming the OEM tyre provider for Alcazar. All Prestige variants of Hyundai Alcazar will come with UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres. The announcement comes just days after Apollo became the official tyre provider for the 18-inch tyres seen in the higher trims of the vehicle. Members of the Hyundai Mobility Membership club will also be able to avail additional benefits through this partnership.

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

The UX Royale tyres come with a 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design. According to the company, the UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre is capable of providing a comfortable ride, generating low noise and aid handling. The same tyre also comes as OE fitment on the SX Executive, SX and SX (O) models of Hyundai Creta. Creta comes with 16-inch tyres in the lower variants but the higher-end variants offer bigger 17-inch wheels.

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, technical director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model was a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our growing relationship with the manufacturer. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with supreme quality tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains. Our ongoing partnership is a testament to our growing presence in the market while offering end-to-end solutions to the customers. We look forward to a continued partnership with Hyundai Motors India for their upcoming products.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hyundai Motor India, said, “JK Tyre & Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail exciting offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in the Indian market to compete in the growing three-row SUV segment and goes up against the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The SUV comes in 6 and 7-seat configurations and boasts of the longest wheelbase in the segment. It has loads of room on the inside and is equipped with many features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital MID, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger for second-row occupants and a lot more.

The Alcazar can be had with either a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 113.4hp of power and 250Nm torque or a 2.0-litre petrol motor that churns out 156.8hp and 191Nm. Both engines come with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai is offering the Alcazar in three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature with Prestige being the base model. Prices for the vehicle start at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.