Barcelona MotoGP Qualifying: Yamaha back in form as Quartararo finishes ahead of Marquez

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo has finished ahead of Honda's championship leader Marc Marquez by 0.015 seconds. Quartararo secured the second pole position of the season in the Catalunya MotoGP resulting in Yamaha taking four of the top five positions in Spain. Franco Morbidelli had suffered a crash in the practice on Saturday but dominated the first qualifying segment and took the early lead in Q2 with a 1m39.758s.

Marc Marquez finished second shortly after. While Quartararo was a few hundredths short of his benchmark, Marquez had a big moment at turn 4 and had to settle for second.

Viñales who led the field out for Q2 and tucked in behind the Spaniard was a certain Repsol Honda Team rider. Marquez was stalking the number 12 around the first flying lap but despite having a reference, it was Viñales who set the first benchmark, Marquez 0.2 slower. But the seven-time World Champion put the hammer down on his second lap to go top of the times on a medium rear tyre, however, he wouldn’t hold the P1 baton for long as the Petronas Yamaha SRT duo exchanged quickest times, Q1 graduate Franco Morbidelli edging teammate Fabio Quartararo by 0.047 to lead the way after the first set of hot laps.

Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) was the man sitting on the outside of the provisional front row, but the Ducati man suffered a low-speed crash at Turn 5 to dent his chances of keeping that position. Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, Free Practice’s fastest rider, sat fourth after the first flyers but when on track for a personal best time, the Spaniard tucked the front at Turn 10 to end his hopes of a first front row start of the year.

The Yamahas are on song, with Marquez, Dovizioso and Rins all looking equally as good for a podium shout. And what can Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) do from P14? You don’t want to miss Round 7 of the season from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the MotoGP race coming your way at 14:00 local time on Sunday (GMT+2).

Q2 result:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) - 1:39.484

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.015

3. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.226

4. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.227

5. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.269

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) + 0.293

7. Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) + 0.360

8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar Team) + 0.386

9. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) + 0.667

10. Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.715

11. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.756

12. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.941