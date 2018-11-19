Ban on Diesel Vehicles to cripple Gurgaon Public Transport: 22 Buses, 7,000 Autos will remain!

A report that has emerged on TNN questions the validity of the planned ban on non-CNG vehicles plying in Gurugram.The proposed ban is a part of the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) recommendations to fight Gurgaon's deteriorating air quality. The report says that while the ban might fractionally help the environmental condition of Gurgaon, it will also be a crippling blow to the cities public transport system that might have a severe adverse effect on mobility in the satellite city. As a result of the ban, the entire city of Gurgaon is likely to be left with only 22 buses, in addition to 29 Delhi Transport buses whose routes ply through Gurugram. This would mean the entirety of the city with a population of 20 lakh would be left to depend on these buses, the capacity of which would be lower than those required to run two private large schools.

The ban is likely to affect 16,500 Autorickshaws as well, ringing the death knell for smooth last mile transportation. This would leave the Gurgaon city left with just 7,000 CNG powered Auto Rickshaws. If the ban is pushed through successfully this ban would also take 1.5 lakh diesel cars as well, this would additionally put 1.5 lakh people out of transport in need of public transport, assuming that each car corresponds to a single passenger. Surge pricing, lack of immediate transport could potentially bring the satellite city to a grinding halt.

While this is yet to be officially implemented the report on TNN refers to experts who claim, that the city is implemented by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it will bring Gurugram to its knees. Claiming that steps will be needed to refurbish green public transport models before removing the existing infrastructure

Source: TNN