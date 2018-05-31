Balloons and spray cream for illegally parked cars: Can this unique move be applied in India?

Ze Germans are taking up the cause against people who park their cars illegally, using non-violent but extremely effective shaming methods, that could potentially save thousands of lives and bring back convenience to those who were being denied it illegally. The campaign, which targets vehicles that have been parked in unauthorized places, was organised by the collaboration of Germany’s Traffic Club (Verkehrsclub Deutschland VCD) and Clever Cities (Clevere Städte), lets them know of their indiscretions using spray creams and balloons. Which is both hilarious and effective. Without really causing serious damage or disturbance to anyone, offenders included.

While balloons and shaving cream are the group most extreme reaction to offenders parking irresponsibly, they will first try and speak to the drivers, before , attaching balloons and signs to their side mirrors and using spray cream on their car to mark, for instance, how far into the pavement or into bike lanes they are parked. On a busy street in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood on Monday, activists used traffic cones to indicate an emergency cycle lane on a street where drivers often block the regular cycle lane.

Before this, Stuttgart residents were reported to have started this nonviolent slightly militarized movement covering offending cars in plastic wraps. "The public authorities decide which vehicles violate parking rules, not citizens," GdP legal expert Sascha Braun told SZ, adding that carrying cars away violates property rights. Now, this is something that we here in India should definitely try and implement, moving away from the violence of deflating tyres and keying cars. This not only politely lets people know that they ought not to be parking where they are, and best of all, ensures that everyone knows why the car has been flagged without causing grievous damage to anyone. Although given the scale of offence in India, it might end up propping the balloon and spray cream industry significantly.